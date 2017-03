DMV School Closings and Delays

The Biggest Snow Storm has hit the DMV. Not as bad as we though it would be in most area’s. You may want to still stay inside if possible. The Roads are very icy. Here are the latest closings in the area.

Allegany Co. Public Schools : Closed Today; Code Blue American University : Closed Today Anne Arundel Co. Public Schools : Closed Today; Code Blue, liberal leave for employees Archbishop Carroll H.S. : Closed Today Barnesville School : Closed Today Barrie School : Closed Today Basilica of The National Shrine : Opening at 11:00 AM Today Beauvoir School : Closed Today Berkeley County Public Schools : Closed Today Bowie State University Closing at 7:30 PM Breakthrough Montessori : Closed Today Bullis School : Closed Today Calverton School : Delayed 2 hours Capitol College : Closed Today Catholic University : Closed Today Charles Co. Gov’t : Opening at 10:00 AM Today; Liberal Leave for Non-essential employees Charles E. Smith Jewish Day Sch. : Closed Today Christ Chapel Academy : Closed Today Columbia College : Closed Today Concord Hill School : Closed Today Countryside Children’s Academy : Closed Today county : Closed Today; Includes year round program County Christian School : Closed Today; Includes year round program County Christian School : Closed Today; Includes year round program Creative Children’s Center : Closed Today Culpeper Co. Public Schools : Closed Today Curious Critters Early Learning Tree : Closing at 5:00 PM DC Scholars Public Charter : Closed Today; No afternoon or evening activities Eagle Academy PCS : Closed Today Early Childhood Acad. Pub. Charter Sch. : Closed Today ECPI University : Opening at 10:00 AM Today Emerson Preparatory : Closed Today Fairfax Baptist Temple Academy : Closed Today Fairfax Christian School : Closed Today Fairfax County Public Schools : Closed Today; Condition 1 Fauquier County Schools : Closed Today FBCW Early Learning Center : Closed Today Feynman School : Closed Today Field School : Closed Today Fort Detrick : Closed Today Frederick County MD Public Schools : Closed Today; Code Yellow Frederick County VA Public Schools : Closed Today Friends Meeting School : Closed Today Friendship Public Charter Schools : Closed Today Gallaudet University : Closed Today Geneva Day School : Closed Today George Mason University : Closed Today; All campuses closed on Tuesday George Washington University : Closed Today Georgetown University : Closed Today Grace Christian Academy : Closed Today GW Community School : Closed Today Hampshire County Schools : Closed Today Hardy County Schools : Delayed 2 hours Highland School : Closed Today Holton Arms School : Closed Today Howard County Schools : Closed Today; Offices will be evaluated tomorrow morning Howard Univ. M.S. of Math & Science : Closed Today Ideal Academy Public Charter School : Closed Today Ivymount School : Closed Today Jamon Montessori Day School : Closed Today Jefferson County Schools : Closed Today Joint Base Andrews : Tuesday,JBA is open with two-hour delay for non-mission essential personnel; Mission essential personnel should report on time; contact your chain of command to discuss unscheduled leave or telework. Kendall Demonstration ES : Closed Today King George County Schools : Closed Today; Code 1 Lab School of Washington : Closed Today Landon School : Closed Today Langley School : Closed Today Leesburg Christian School : Closed Today Loudoun Country Day School : Closed Today Loudoun County Public Schools : Closed Today Manassas City Public Schools : Closed Today; Code Blue Manassas Park City Public Schools : Closed Today; Code Red Maret : Closed Today Maryland International Day School : Closed Today Maryland School for the Deaf : Closed Today Marymount University : Closed Today Matthew’s Ctr. for Visual Learning : Closed Today Model Secondary School : Closed Today Montgomery College : Closed Today Montgomery County Public Schools : Closed Today Montrose Christian School : Closed Today Morgan County Schools : Closed Today Mount Pleasant Baptist Church (Herndon) : Closed Today; No afternoon or evening activities Mt. Carmel Christian Academy : Closed Today Mt. Ennon Baptist Church : Closing at 6:00 PM; No afternoon or evening activities NAPE-Educational Foundation : Closed Today; No afternoon or evening classes National Cathedral School : Closed Today National Presbyterian School : Closed Today New Dimension Learning Center : Closed Today New Life Christian School : Closed Today Northern Virginia Community College : Closed Today Norwood School : Closed Today Orange County Schools : Closed Today Page County Schools : Closed Today Paul Mitchell the School Tysons Corner : Closed Monday; No afternoon or evening classes Phillips School- Laurel : Closed Today Powhatan School : Closed Today Prince George’s County Memorial Library : Closed Today Prince William County Government : Open with unscheduled leave or telework Rappahannock County Public Schools : Closed Today Riverview Baptist Day School : Closed Today Rocketship Rise Academy : Closed Today Shabach Christian Academy : Closed Today Spotsylvania County Public Schools : Closed Today; Code 2 St. Albans School : Closed Today St. Andrew’s Episcopal School : Closed Today St. Patrick Episcopal Day School : Closed Today Star of Bethlehem Christian Academy : Closed Today Sydenstricker United Methodist : Closed Today The Maddux School : Closed Today Town of Vienna : Liberal Leave for Non-essential employees Trinity Washington University : Closing at 6:00 PM U.S. Naval Academy : Closed Today Univ. of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) : Closed Today Univ. of Maryland College Park (UMCP) : Closing at 9:00 PM; CLOSED TUESDAY Univ. of Maryland University College (UMUC) : Closed Today Univ. System of MD: Shady Grove Ctr : Closed Today University of Baltimore : Closed Today Wakefield School : Closed Today Warren County Schools : Closed Today Washington Adventist University : Closed Today Washington College : Closed Today Washington Episcopal School : Closed Today Wee Care II Learning Center : Closed Today Wesley Theological Seminary : Closed Today Word of Life Christian Academy : Closed Today Word Performance Child Dev. Ctr. : Closed Today

Also On 93.9 WKYS: