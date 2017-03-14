School's Out Early! Buses in Snow

Winter Storm Stella Watch: School Delays & Closings

shermradio
Federal Government

Federal Government
Organization Name Status
United States Federal Government Tuesday
Fed. agencies in the DC area have an 3-hr delay. Option for unsched. leave/telework → http://go.usa.gov/5fO

Virginia

Public Schools
Organization Name Status
Alexandria City Public Schools Closed Tuesday
All activities in schools or on school grounds are canceled. All emergency personnel, including building engineers, custodians, maintenance shop employees and security staff must still report.
Arlington County Public Schools Closed Tuesday
Schools and Offices Closed
Clarke County Public Schools Closed Tuesday
Culpeper County Public Schools Closed Tuesday
Essential personnel should report at 9AM. 12-month personnel should report at 12PM unless notified otherwise.
Fairfax County Public Schools Closed Tuesday
Falls Church City Public Schools Closed Tuesday
All Falls Church City Public Schools, Public School Offices and Day Care are closed today, Tuesday March 14th.
Fauquier County Public Schools Closed Tuesday
Frederick County VA Public Schools Closed Tuesday
Fredericksburg City Public Schools Closed Tuesday
FCPS Closed-Code Red on 3/14/17
Loudoun County Public Schools Closed Tuesday
Madison County Public Schools Closed Tuesday
Manassas City Public Schools Closed Tuesday
Code Blue for staff
Manassas Park City Public Schools Closed Tuesday
Code Red for staff
Orange County Public Schools Closed Tuesday
Essential personnel report to work as directed by building administration. All other 12-month employees report to work at noon unless notified otherwise.
Prince William County Public Schools Closed Tuesday
Rappahannock County Public Schools Closed Tuesday
Spotsylvania County Public Schools Closed Tuesday
12-month employees are code 2 as safety permits.
Stafford County Public Schools Closed Tuesday
All Stafford County Public Schools and offices are closed today, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Employees are on Code 1.
Warren County Public Schools Closed Tuesday
250 day employees will be notified by email for office closures.
Winchester Public Schools Closed Tuesday

Maryland

Public Schools
Organization Name Status
Anne Arundel County Public Schools Closed Tuesday
Code Blue for employees.
Baltimore City Public Schools Closed Tuesday
Schools and offices are closed on Tuesday, March 14. Essential employees should report
Baltimore County Public Schools Closed Tuesday
Calvert County Public Schools 2 Hour Delay Tuesday
CCPS will be opening 2 Hours late, today, Code 1 for 12 month employees.
Carroll County Public Schools Closed Tuesday
Charles County Public Schools Closed Tuesday
Charles County public schools are closed on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. There is a code red for staff who follow the code system.
Frederick County MD Public Schools Closed Tuesday
Afterschool/evening activities canceled
Howard County Public Schools Closed Tuesday
Montgomery County Public Schools Closed Tuesday
A decision regarding administrative offices and day care programs in school buildings will be announced by 5:00 a.m.
Prince George’s County Public Schools Closed Tuesday
Code Yellow: Schools and offices closed.
Queen Annes County Public Schools Tuesday
Queen Anne’s County Public Schools will be opening 90 minutes late with no morning Pre Kindergarten due to inclement weather.
Washington County Public Schools Closed Tuesday
WCPS Employees: Code Yellow

District of Columbia

Public Schools
Organization Name Status
Capital City Public Charter School Closed Tuesday
Center City Public Charter Schools 2 Hour Delay Tuesday
School opens at 10:30 AM. No Morning Academy
Children’s Guild DC Public Charter Closed Tuesday
Closed for Students, 10 and 11 month employees
DC Public Schools 2 Hour Delay Tuesday
Due to current weather conditions, DCPS schools and Central Offices will be open two hours late.
KIPP DC 2 Hour Delay Tuesday
Mundo Verde Bilingual Public Charter School Closed Tuesday
CERRADA 14 de marzo
Rocketship Rise Academy Closed Tuesday
Washington Yu Ying Public Charter School Closed Tuesday
