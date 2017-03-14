Winter Storm Stella Watch: School Delays & Closings

Federal Government
|Organization Name
|Status
|United States Federal Government
|Tuesday
Fed. agencies in the DC area have an 3-hr delay. Option for unsched. leave/telework → http://go.usa.gov/5fO
Virginia
|Organization Name
|Status
|Alexandria City Public Schools
|Closed Tuesday
All activities in schools or on school grounds are canceled. All emergency personnel, including building engineers, custodians, maintenance shop employees and security staff must still report.
|Arlington County Public Schools
|Closed Tuesday
Schools and Offices Closed
|Clarke County Public Schools
|Closed Tuesday
|Culpeper County Public Schools
|Closed Tuesday
Essential personnel should report at 9AM. 12-month personnel should report at 12PM unless notified otherwise.
|Fairfax County Public Schools
|Closed Tuesday
|Falls Church City Public Schools
|Closed Tuesday
All Falls Church City Public Schools, Public School Offices and Day Care are closed today, Tuesday March 14th.
|Fauquier County Public Schools
|Closed Tuesday
|Frederick County VA Public Schools
|Closed Tuesday
|Fredericksburg City Public Schools
|Closed Tuesday
FCPS Closed-Code Red on 3/14/17
|Loudoun County Public Schools
|Closed Tuesday
|Madison County Public Schools
|Closed Tuesday
|Manassas City Public Schools
|Closed Tuesday
Code Blue for staff
|Manassas Park City Public Schools
|Closed Tuesday
Code Red for staff
|Orange County Public Schools
|Closed Tuesday
Essential personnel report to work as directed by building administration. All other 12-month employees report to work at noon unless notified otherwise.
|Prince William County Public Schools
|Closed Tuesday
|Rappahannock County Public Schools
|Closed Tuesday
|Spotsylvania County Public Schools
|Closed Tuesday
12-month employees are code 2 as safety permits.
|Stafford County Public Schools
|Closed Tuesday
All Stafford County Public Schools and offices are closed today, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Employees are on Code 1.
|Warren County Public Schools
|Closed Tuesday
250 day employees will be notified by email for office closures.
|Winchester Public Schools
|Closed Tuesday
Maryland
|Organization Name
|Status
|Anne Arundel County Public Schools
|Closed Tuesday
Code Blue for employees.
|Baltimore City Public Schools
|Closed Tuesday
Schools and offices are closed on Tuesday, March 14. Essential employees should report
|Baltimore County Public Schools
|Closed Tuesday
|Calvert County Public Schools
|2 Hour Delay Tuesday
CCPS will be opening 2 Hours late, today, Code 1 for 12 month employees.
|Carroll County Public Schools
|Closed Tuesday
|Charles County Public Schools
|Closed Tuesday
Charles County public schools are closed on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. There is a code red for staff who follow the code system.
|Frederick County MD Public Schools
|Closed Tuesday
Afterschool/evening activities canceled
|Howard County Public Schools
|Closed Tuesday
|Montgomery County Public Schools
|Closed Tuesday
A decision regarding administrative offices and day care programs in school buildings will be announced by 5:00 a.m.
|Prince George’s County Public Schools
|Closed Tuesday
Code Yellow: Schools and offices closed.
|Queen Annes County Public Schools
|Tuesday
Queen Anne’s County Public Schools will be opening 90 minutes late with no morning Pre Kindergarten due to inclement weather.
|Washington County Public Schools
|Closed Tuesday
WCPS Employees: Code Yellow
District of Columbia
|Organization Name
|Status
|Capital City Public Charter School
|Closed Tuesday
|Center City Public Charter Schools
|2 Hour Delay Tuesday
School opens at 10:30 AM. No Morning Academy
|Children’s Guild DC Public Charter
|Closed Tuesday
Closed for Students, 10 and 11 month employees
|DC Public Schools
|2 Hour Delay Tuesday
Due to current weather conditions, DCPS schools and Central Offices will be open two hours late.
|KIPP DC
|2 Hour Delay Tuesday
|Mundo Verde Bilingual Public Charter School
|Closed Tuesday
CERRADA 14 de marzo
|Rocketship Rise Academy
|Closed Tuesday
|Washington Yu Ying Public Charter School
|Closed Tuesday
