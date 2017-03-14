Winter Storm Stella Watch: School Delays & Closings

Alexandria City Public Schools Closed Tuesday

All activities in schools or on school grounds are canceled. All emergency personnel, including building engineers, custodians, maintenance shop employees and security staff must still report.

Arlington County Public Schools Closed Tuesday

Schools and Offices Closed

Clarke County Public Schools Closed Tuesday

Culpeper County Public Schools Closed Tuesday

Essential personnel should report at 9AM. 12-month personnel should report at 12PM unless notified otherwise.

Fairfax County Public Schools Closed Tuesday

Falls Church City Public Schools Closed Tuesday

All Falls Church City Public Schools, Public School Offices and Day Care are closed today, Tuesday March 14th.

Fauquier County Public Schools Closed Tuesday

Frederick County VA Public Schools Closed Tuesday

Fredericksburg City Public Schools Closed Tuesday

FCPS Closed-Code Red on 3/14/17

Loudoun County Public Schools Closed Tuesday

Madison County Public Schools Closed Tuesday

Manassas City Public Schools Closed Tuesday

Code Blue for staff

Manassas Park City Public Schools Closed Tuesday

Code Red for staff

Orange County Public Schools Closed Tuesday

Essential personnel report to work as directed by building administration. All other 12-month employees report to work at noon unless notified otherwise.

Prince William County Public Schools Closed Tuesday

Rappahannock County Public Schools Closed Tuesday

Spotsylvania County Public Schools Closed Tuesday

12-month employees are code 2 as safety permits.

Stafford County Public Schools Closed Tuesday

All Stafford County Public Schools and offices are closed today, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Employees are on Code 1.

Warren County Public Schools Closed Tuesday

250 day employees will be notified by email for office closures.