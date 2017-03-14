Support These Local Youth So They Can Head To The National MatchCounts Competition

Today, we’re highlighting 4 awesome young men of Maryland who recently did something awesome. The students participated in the MathCounts Competition representing Patriots Technology Training Center. They were the 1st place winners at the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE Jr) regional competition in November 2016. They are headed to the National MathCounts Competition in Kansas City on March 29, 2017 where they will compete with students from all over the United States. They need the help of the community to vote online for their MathCounts video. The voting ends on March 14, 2017 and they need the help of the community to push them to 1st Place.

To vote for the students, you can use this link: click here

You have to register for a profile to vote. You can do that here

