It’s the moment many have been waiting for!..Does this excite you or nah? Looks like Dave Chappelle is going to have back to back specials on Netflix! Check it out below.

Dave Chappelle's back. (To back.) Two new specials, streaming March 21. pic.twitter.com/vcNgOA5upN — Netflix US (@netflix) March 14, 2017

Also On 93.9 WKYS: