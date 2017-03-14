Kanye West’s Cousin Ricky Anderson Suffers Tragedy

Our prayers are with Kanye West and his family this morning. West’s cousin Ricky Anderson, who works on his G.O.O.D Music label, suddenly lost his son Avery. According to TMZ, Anderson’s son died in his sleep.
“Today was the worst day of my life! I lost my lil man and gained an angel! Rest in Paradise!!! I love you man,” Anderson wrote on Instagram yesterday.
Avery recently celebrated his first birthday.
