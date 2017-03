Travis Scott copped Quavo a super iced out neck piece…

it’s not his birthday but if you just handing out shiny gifts!!! But Travis…if you just copping gifts just cuz…you can send mine to the station…IJS!!

But speaking of birthdays…Steph curry is celebrating his 29th…and his wife Ayesha posted the sweetest letter to him on the gram!! And his birthday twins are Common and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles!

Everything you need to know about @ayeshacurry + @StephenCurry3010 rules for a strong marriage… https://t.co/Us53ltVYzd pic.twitter.com/VHWl83WLZy — The Chalkboard Mag (@chalkboardmag) March 13, 2017

