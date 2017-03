Prayer hands in the air for Khelani…

She has been rocking on her European tour! She had to cancel the tour to have surgery to remove a hernia! Luckily they are offering refunds for tickets that were sold

💔 I'll see u all soon. I promise. pic.twitter.com/A3jrUkr6PO — Kehlani (@Kehlani) March 14, 2017

Also On 93.9 WKYS: