Weather Watch: School Closings And Delays

CLOSINGS AND DELAYS
School districts closing Wednesday include Loudoun County Public Schools, Manassas City Public Schools, Baltimore County Public Schools and Prince William County Public Schools.
In Maryland, public schools in Montgomery, Charles, Carroll, Anne Arundel, Prince George’s and Howard counties are among those that will open under a two-hour delay on Wednesday.
In Virginia, public schools in Frederick, Arlington, Fairfax and Culpeper counties are among those that will open under a two-hour delay on Wednesday.
