Weather Watch: School Closings And Delays

With the aftereffects of #Stella in full activation, there are some school closings and delays that you should be aware of today. Check them out below

CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

School districts closing Wednesday include Loudoun County Public Schools, Manassas City Public Schools, Baltimore County Public Schools and Prince William County Public Schools.

In Maryland, public schools in Montgomery, Charles, Carroll, Anne Arundel, Prince George’s and Howard counties are among those that will open under a two-hour delay on Wednesday.

In Virginia, public schools in Frederick, Arlington, Fairfax and Culpeper counties are among those that will open under a two-hour delay on Wednesday.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: