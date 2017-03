If you own a home, car, or have a bank account or invest in the stock market or are planning to due so, knowing what is going on in your economy is a major key! The Federal Reserve announced today that it will raise interest rates again, so what does this mean for you?…Watch below

If you want to know why the Fed’s are increasing interest rates…

Fed Chair Yellen on what her message to consumers is with today's rate hike: "The economy is doing well." https://t.co/qcDqs8EGGW pic.twitter.com/CAdmNZVDLF — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) March 15, 2017

More information you need to know…

Get ready to pay more: What the Federal Reserve rate hike means for you and your wallet https://t.co/wTQWwfLG13 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 15, 2017

Also On 93.9 WKYS: