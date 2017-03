Yesterday was a big day for DC. The 139th Easter Egg Roll is coming up and the lottery for tickets to participate are now available.

You can apply now until Saturday March 18th at this website

In other news, Southeast DC saw the birth of an eaglet (which is a baby eagle). The nest where the eagle was born is above the Metropolitan Police Academy in Southeast DC. The mother has been laying eggs in that location for 12 years.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: