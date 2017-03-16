Danni’s Dish: Sashay Hooray! RuPaul Married His Bae Of 23 Years

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

In today’s Danni’s Dish, we discuss the allegations a female fan is presenting towards singer Miguel. We also salute Chance The Rapper for being honored with a letter from Chicago Public School’s students for his recent donation. The report takes a turn though as Danni tries to honor the queen of the runway, RuPaul on his marriage announcement.

