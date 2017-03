Happy birthday to Jhene Aiko Efuru Chilombo!!!!!!!!! 3:16 …Looks like the singer has a lot to celebrate including her budding romance with Big Sean who absolutely adores her! :)

Happy Birthday to the most beautiful n talented @JheneAiko! I love and appreciate you everyday, but today's ya day Né Né! 3.16.88 ❤️☸️🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/fkEu2ks0Mr — Sean Don (@BigSean) March 16, 2017

Take a listen to what she’s been working on…

