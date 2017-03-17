Did Rick Ross Diss Nicki Minaj In His New Song “Apple Of My Eye”

Rick Ross’ ninth album Rather You Than Me, was released yesterday. On the album he slams Birdman for his handling of Lil Wayne’s contract. You can check that out here. He also took time to address Nicki Minaj’s relationship with Meek Mill. On the song “Apple Of My Eye” Ross shades Ms. Minaj: I told Meek I wouldn’t trust Nicki/Instead of beefing with your dog you just give him some distance.

The album Rather You Than Me is available on streaming platforms and digital marketplaces now.

