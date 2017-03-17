Married But Single Too Poster

[Exclusive] Lisa Raye McCoy & Carl Anthony Payne Talk Longevity, Married But Single Too & More

The Fam In The Morning
Tonight, The Fam In The Morning will be your hosts for the 93.9 WKYS premiere of the sequel of the Je’Caryous Johnson hit play Married But Single Too. Two of the original cast members, Lisa Raye McCoy and Carl Anthony Payne joined Quick and Danni to talk about what to expect this go around.

The duo also spoke about longevity, typecasting and more with The Fam. Check it out.

