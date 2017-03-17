EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Ross Hints At A Possible Collaboration With Bryson Tiller [VIDEO]

Emerging R&B star Kevin Ross is set to release his debut album, The Awakening (Motown) on March 24. Following the album’s first single, “Long Song Away,” he premiered the brand new music video for the stoic and doo-wop-inspired single, “Pick You Up.”

However, during his interview with Hot 96.3’s own B-Swift, he talked about some new music that he is working on and it includes emerging star Bryson Tiller. See the full interview above.

If, Ross and Tiller do indeed release a song together, it could be one of the best collaborations to we’ve heard, especially on the new R&B side. Watch Ross’s full interview below: