T.I. Gets Upset With A Fan For Taking Too Many Selifes: ‘That’s That Gay Sh*t’

One of T.I.'s supporters does the most.

Jennifer Lopez Debuts Her New Headlining Residency Show JENNIFER LOPEZ: ALL I HAVE at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Source: David Becker / Getty


You better think twice before you decide to take a selfie with T.I.

It was just another day of getting car gas for the rapper, when a fan took the liberty of taking, not one, not two, but six selfies with him…according to T.I. When T.I. called the fan out, the fan got upset. T.I. said, “You a grown ass man. How many got damn selfies you ‘gon take?” T.I.’s admirer tried to argue with the 36-year-old rapper, but T.I. complained, “Goddamn let me get my personal space, you leaning on my truck and sh*t. I don’t even know you.”

When the fan continued to argue that T.I. could easily get his truck repainted, T.I. went an unnecessary step further by telling the fan, “that’s the gay sh*t right there.” You can watch the videos for yourself below.

#Tip Just #Pulledup in da #Hood and you can tell he from the hood! Pt1. @troubleman31#troubleman

A post shared by 🔱RAH€€MA'ROZ€"AM¤R🔱 (@_goldengalaxy) on

#LetEm #Know #Back da Fyck #Up! #Tip #Troubleman @troubleman31 ♚💯💯💂 pt2.

A post shared by 🔱RAH€€MA'ROZ€"AM¤R🔱 (@_goldengalaxy) on

This #Man @Troubleman31 took #pics and this #dude talking shit.. #Tip #handled himself well. I got his back!💂💯💯💯💯♚#hoodchronicles

A post shared by 🔱RAH€€MA'ROZ€"AM¤R🔱 (@_goldengalaxy) on

Though the incident escalated to levels uncalled for, T.I. decided to take one more selfie with the woman filming the incident.

♚Da #Real Always #Recognize Real #GoldenSun #Warriors #LinkUp! @TroubleMan31 #Souljas #StandUp #RiseUp 💫☄🌟💂

A post shared by 🔱RAH€€MA'ROZ€"AM¤R🔱 (@_goldengalaxy) on

Well, it seems like T.I. still loves his supporters. Hopefully, he can come up with better ways to express his needed space in the future. As for fans, make sure you adhere to a two selfies per person limit next time!

