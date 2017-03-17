Rick Ross Reveals His Last Words To Meek Mill Before He And Nicki Minaj Split

This is the year of hip hop beefs.

Fresh off the explosion that was Remy Ma vs Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross is now revealing his own feelings about the Queens rapper. The boss is pulling all the stops for his new album Rather You Than Me, which includes calling out his former industry friends like Birdman and Nicki. On the track, “Apple of My Eye,” Ross talks about Meek Mill‘s relationship with Minaj.

He rapped, “I told Meek I wouldn’t trust Nicki. Instead of beefing with your dog you just give him some distance.” However, Ross is not the first person to blame Nicki for Meek’s beef with Drake. In her diss track “ShETHER“, Remy included that speculation in the song, rapping, “We all know it was a beef that you started.” Just last week, Meek actually confirmed Ross’ statement by posting a photo on Instagram of him and Ross. He captioned the pic, “Rozay been told me don’t trust you.”

Rozay been told me don't trust you. 3.17.17 #ratheryouthanme A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Mar 9, 2017 at 7:22pm PST



Do you think Nicki Minaj was the real cause of Drake and Meek Mill’s beef? Check out the full song above.

