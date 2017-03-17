Where Are They Now Town Hall Meeting Flyer

Where Are They Now Town Hall Meeting Flyer

Photo by Where Are They Now Town Hall Meeting Flyer

#TheFam
Home > #TheFam

“Where Are They Now” Town Hall Meeting Will Discuss The Missing Children Crisis Happening In D.C

J.R. Bang
Leave a comment
Where Are They Now Town Hall Meeting Flyer

Source: Commisioner Sharece Crawford / Commisioner Sharece Crawford

Join The Fam In The Morning on March 22nd as the moderate the “Where Are They Now” town hall meeting at the Excel academy in SE DC”Where Are The Now.” This town hall meeting is meant to bring awareness to the missing children crisis happening in D.C. 

93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017

30 photos Launch gallery

93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017

Continue reading “Where Are They Now” Town Hall Meeting Will Discuss The Missing Children Crisis Happening In D.C

93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017

town hall meeting

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos