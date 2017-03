Los Angeles-based, Chicago-honed comedian Corey Holcomb is always ready to make people fall over laughter and that’s exactly what happen when he visited WTLC as chatted with Jerry Wade.

From start to finish, he brought the jokes, as he talked about his path in comedy, life in Chicago and he even revealed details on a so called book he is working on.

Watch the full interview above!

