5 Reasons Disney’s ‘Beauty & The Beast’ Remake Is A Must-See

#TeamBeautiful hosted an advanced screening of Disney’s live-action remake of Beauty & The Beast, in NYC, and here’s why we’ve concluded it’s a must-see.

The Cast Is More Diverse Than Ever

Gugu Mbatha-Raw and talented Audra McDonald bring their #BlackGirlMagic to the cast of Beauty & The Beast as the charming Plumette and Madame de Garderobe.

“I felt so honored to be involved in this live action remake,” Gugu said in the official press release. “It’s one of my favorite Disney films of all times; the cast is so amazing and very diverse. I was thrilled to be invited to join the party.”

Audra added, “I’m a mom of a teenage daughter who was really into Beauty and the Beast when she was younger, so it’s really an incredible honor to be a part of this live-action incarnation of it. For my daughters to see faces that look like theirs – quite literally – is very important. I love that Disney is recognizing the importance of inclusion.”

The Be Our Guest Scene Is Next Level

Beauty & The Beast‘s animated visuals were ahead of it’s time in the 90s and they’re even more magical now. The iconic Be Our Guest scene gets re-imagined with new flare that makes you feel like a little girl again.

Gaston In A Hunk

Luke Evans

While Gaston () may be the most unlikable person in all the village, his machismo and dapper good looks make up for the points he lacks in personality.

The Soundtrack

John Legend and Ariana Grande teamed up on the whimsical and iconic title track Beauty & The Beast on the soundtrack.

It’s A Classic

Sure Gaston is cute and every girl wanted to be as beautiful as Belle, but you should go see Beauty & The Beast just because it’s a classic. And your inner child won’t forgive you if you don’t.

