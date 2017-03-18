Chuck Berry Dies At 90

Bella Ramalho

, who is credited as one of the creators of rock and roll, has died at the age of 90.

According to St. Charles County, Missouri police, officers responded to a medical emergency just after noon on Saturday. While first responders administered lifesaving techniques, the 90-year-old musician could no be revived.

His death comes just months after Berry announced that he was to release a new album, which was to be his first release in 38 years.

Along with his own music, Berry is known as being one of the primary influencers for The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and the Beach Boys.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

SOURCE: ABCNews

