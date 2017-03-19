Tyrese Defends His Controversial Statements About Women And His Wife’s Ethnicity In A New Instagram Sermon

Tyrese really wants ya’ll to care what he thinks about women…especially his woman.

The singer/actor set social media off when he took to Instagram to offer his unsolicited opinions about women who opt for weaves and cosmetic surgery. The Fast & Furious star believes that “fake clip ins” and “hard t***ies” constitutes as “manufactured beauty”, which caused woke Twitter to clap back immediately.

Tyrese: realmen aren't going to take you serious with weave and makeup Also Tyrese: here is my beautiful wife with lots of weave & make up — Cersei (@CrazyClarine) March 19, 2017

Y'all still listen to what Tyrese has to say? pic.twitter.com/hyP8p4mCmH — rosechocglam (@MBApioneerz) March 17, 2017

Tyrese telling women to be their "natural selves"…just make sure your "natural self" has 3B hair, a slim frame, and clear latte-color skin — Mári (@_ItsMarisWorld_) March 17, 2017

Wait so all the men are saying that @Tyrese is speaking "truth" but yet all the IG models with altered bodies followers are 1mil🤔#HowSway pic.twitter.com/EgEtxC0GJD — LatriceRenee (@Detroiter4life) March 17, 2017

Never one to back down from a heated debate, Tyrese hopped back on Instagram to double down on his comments and show off his beautiful new wife as proof of why he feels the way he does.

“Guys go ahead and be yourself,” he captioned. “We will be in the bed cuddles, loves and hugs and I’m sure you’re going to see to it that we’re entertained. Let’s start by arguing that she’s a white girl. Yeah, that’s a good start.”

Well alrighty then.

Do you guys believe Tyrese has a point or is he just trolling?

IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

