Tyrese Defends His Controversial Statements About Women And His Wife’s Ethnicity In A New Instagram Sermon

Tyrese really wants ya’ll to care what he thinks about women…especially his woman.
The singer/actor set social media off when he took to Instagram to offer his unsolicited opinions about women who opt for weaves and cosmetic surgery. The Fast & Furious star believes that “fake clip ins” and “hard t***ies” constitutes as “manufactured beauty”, which caused woke Twitter to clap back immediately.
Never one to back down from a heated debate, Tyrese hopped back on Instagram to double down on his comments and show off his beautiful new wife as proof of why he feels the way he does.
“Guys go ahead and be yourself,” he captioned. “We will be in the bed cuddles, loves and hugs and I’m sure you’re going to see to it that we’re entertained. Let’s start by arguing that she’s a white girl. Yeah, that’s a good start.”
Well alrighty then.
Do you guys believe Tyrese has a point or is he just trolling?
