$15 An Hour Minimum Wage Law Set To Pass In Baltimore

The City Council is set to pass a law that will bring Baltimore’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2022. Baltimore’s wage increase would be almost $5 an hour higher than all the counties in the area.

Maryland’s minimum wage will raise to $10.10 an hour by 2018 from the current $8.75 per hour.

Dre’s #breakfastbite.. Today the City Council is set to pass a bill that will raise the minimum wage to $15 by 2022. What are your thoughts?

just.britt_ I feel like by the time 2020 gets here $15 won’t be enough. Times are changing and a lot of people are already making $15 an hour and still struggling, it would have been nice if they changed it a couple of years ago.

blacklivesmatter_scorpion That would be really great if it applied now. By the yr. of 2020 $15 wage will not go far because the economy will be much higher.

6reen_eyez I think it wont make much difference. If you raise minimum wage to $15 everyone will have to go up. So now the people already making $15 an hour will have to jump up over $20/hr. So now with everyone making that much money you now put yourself in a higher tax bracket allowing them to keep more money from your pay. Besides the fact we aren’t just compensating for current costs of living. Think about how high rent will go up, the cost of milk, and if the people at McDonald’s are making $15 think about how expensive McDonald’s will now become. So on paper you make more money but in reality you will pay out even more than what your ACTUALLY earning.

mizz_undrstud It’s a start considering minimum wage is half that in 2017. They’ll need to continue to increase it annually, with the cost of living in order for it to actually be beneficial.

ciaradiggs218 Why not now?

