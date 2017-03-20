Radio One Exclusives
EXCLUSIVE: Vince Staples Advice To Aspiring Rappers: ‘Don’t Ever Rap For Nobody…It’s So Demeaning’ [VIDEO]

Staff
Before making the crowd go wild in Downtown Indy, 23 year old rapper Vince Staples stopped by Hot 96.3 to chat with B-Swift.

From start to finish, Staples provided details about his journey, how he approaches making music and he even played a lightning round of 20 questions.

Plus, he also provided some interesting insight about aspiring rappers trying to rap for other rappers to get signed. See the clip below:

Watch Vince Staples’ full interview above!

