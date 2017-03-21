[Video] Wyclef Jean Racially Profiled By The LAPD

LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs? pic.twitter.com/vjRfJUkooA — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

Musician Wyclef Jean was arrested this morning by the LAPD. According the Wyclef, it was a case of mistaken identity as he was wearing a bandanna. He filmed the incident and released it on twitter during the situation.

