Dave Chappelle At The Hollywood Palladium

Dave Chappelle At The Hollywood Palladium

Photo by Dave Chappelle At The Hollywood Palladium

#TheFam
Home > #TheFam

Danni’s Dish: Dave Chappelle Wants Respect From Key & Peele

The Fam In The Morning
Leave a comment

Follow The Fam In The Morning:

On the heels of his Netflix comedy special, Dave Chappelle sat down with Gayle King and among other things, spoke of the comedic duo Key and Peele. Chapelle is a fan of the duo’s work but he wants you to know who the OG is. Chance The Rapper‘s child support case is finished and it’s Hip-Hop vs. Donald Trump and Steve Harvey in “Danni’s Dish” with Danni Starr on The Fam In The Morning.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile

10 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile

Continue reading Danni’s Dish: Dave Chappelle Wants Respect From Key & Peele

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile

 

 

 

Chance The Rapper , Danni Starr , Dave Chappelle , donald trump , Key and Peele

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos