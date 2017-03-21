Danni’s Dish: Dave Chappelle Wants Respect From Key & Peele

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM
On the heels of his Netflix comedy special, Dave Chappelle sat down with Gayle King and among other things, spoke of the comedic duo Key and Peele. Chapelle is a fan of the duo’s work but he wants you to know who the OG is. Chance The Rapper‘s child support case is finished and it’s Hip-Hop vs. Donald Trump and Steve Harvey in “Danni’s Dish” with Danni Starr on The Fam In The Morning.
