Black Girl Magic!!!!

Allure magazine just stole my heart…

The April issue focuses on women of color! They asked 41 different women to tell the story of their lives thru their skin!! And can these models be any more gorgeous!!! Here’s an excerpt from the must read article:

Dilone, model

“I don’t think people realize just how much Latinas vary in skin tone. I have Colombian and Dominican friends who are superdark and others who have blonde hair and blue eyes. We are kind of stepping away from thinking this is what someone Latin should look like, with a light skin tone and big butts. It’s celebrated more now than in the past, just how different Latin women are. My role model growing up was Selena. I love her music, what she represented, her sexiness. And just being herself. She wasn’t trying to conform to something else.”

