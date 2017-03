If you haven’t seen Jordan Peele’s “Get Out”…you need to hurry up and see what the hype is about!!

The movie hit theaters February 24th and so far has grossed over $133M!!! Which is huge especially since it is his debut film and only cost $4.5M to make!!! Antywho, later this month he will receive the Director of the Year award from CinemaCon out in Vegas!!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: