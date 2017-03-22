The Power Rangers Gets A New Twist!!!!

The new “Power Rangers” movie comes out this week!!

and the yellow ranger Trini will be learning about her sexual orientation!! Which is a first for a superhero!!! According to an interview the director Dean Israelite did with The Hollywood Reporter:

“For Trini, really she’s questioning a lot about who she is. She hasn’t fully figured it out yet. I think what’s great about that scene and what that scene propels for the rest of the movie is, ‘That’s OK.’ The movie is saying, ‘That’s OK,’ and all of the kids have to own who they are and find their tribe.”

