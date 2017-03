We are honoring the Phenomenal Women of the DMV during Women’s History Month

Today, we’re highlighting Jerri Evans. She is the owner of Turning Natural juice bars in the DMV. She was an aeronautical engineer who decided to follow in her mother’s footsteps following her transition due to Stage 2 Breast Cancer. You can listen to her speak about her story above and why she’s phenomenal.

