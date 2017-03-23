George Washington University Surpises 10 DC Students With Scholarships And Acceptance Letters

Yesterday, George Washington University decided to surprise ten high school seniors with full-ride scholarships in the DC area. Nine different schools in the district were presented with acceptance letters and scholarships.

The list of students who received these scholarships are

Cherisse Hayes of Duke Ellington School of the Arts

Lorrin Davis of Columbia Heights Education Campus

Ana Lopez of Columbia Heights Education Campus

Sydney Austin of National Cathedral School

William Davis of Woodrow Wilson High School

Jenesis Duran of Washington Latin Public Charter School

Michael Degaga of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

Emmoni Morrisey of McKinley Technology High School

Adonte Yearwood of Eastern High School

Joel Escobar of Cesar Chavez – Parkside High School Campus

