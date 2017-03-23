George Washington University Surpises 10 DC Students With Scholarships And Acceptance Letters

Yesterday, George Washington University decided to surprise ten high school seniors with full-ride scholarships in the DC area. Nine different schools in the district were presented with acceptance letters and scholarships.
The list of students who received these scholarships are
Cherisse Hayes of Duke Ellington School of the Arts
Lorrin Davis of Columbia Heights Education Campus
Ana Lopez of Columbia Heights Education Campus
Sydney Austin of National Cathedral School
William Davis of Woodrow Wilson High School
Jenesis Duran of Washington Latin Public Charter School
Michael Degaga of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
Emmoni Morrisey of McKinley Technology High School
Adonte Yearwood of Eastern High School
Joel Escobar of Cesar Chavez – Parkside High School Campus