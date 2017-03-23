The Fam In The Morning Logo

[Watch] The Fam Vitamin “#PrayForDC”

J.R. Bang
Normally about this time Quicksilva would give you your daily dose of The Fam Vitamin but today Quick sends a prayer to the missing children, Southeast D.C., and all of our city. Let’s do what we can to help find and keep these children home.

Related:

[Watch] “Where Are They Now” Town Hall Meeting To Discuss Missing Teens In DC

D.L. Hughley Wants to Know Why The FBI Can Find Tom Brady’s Stolen Super Bowl Jersey, But Not D.C.’s Missing Black Teens?

