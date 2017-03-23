BeyGood: Beyoncé Facetimes With Fan With Cancer

Superstar Beyonc can sing, dance her ass off, and of course has the generosity of a saint. The mommy, pregnant with twins, recently showed her heart when she Facetimed a fan who was diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Ebony Banks, a high school student in Texas, told her friends her greatest wish was to meet Beyonce. Ebony’s friends rallied around her mission, creating the hashtag #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE (EBOB is her nickname) on Twitter to gain the singer’s attention.

When the campaign went viral, it caught the attention of Queen Bey herself, who Facetimed Ebony to fulfill her dream.

Beyoncé facetiming with Ebony, a fan with a rare cancer disease whose last wish was to see Beyoncé. ❤️️💙 pic.twitter.com/pCkGzF4feZ — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 22, 2017

