Man Who Stopped A Fight In Viral Video Honored In Atlantic City

The dad who went viral after he stopped a street fight between boys in New Jersey was honored for his efforts, Fox News reports.

Ibn Ali Miller was captured on video talking to two teens who were involved in a heated, physical argument.

The moment has since went viral on social media garnering 31 million views since Monday. Miller’s courage caught the attention of Atlantic City’s council.

Miller was honored on Wednesday night along with the teens involved in the argument.

“People get 15 minutes of fame a lot, and I would like to use every second of this 15 minutes to say gratitude to my mother,” he said in a video posted by PressofAtlanticCity.com.

SOURCE: FOX NEWS

