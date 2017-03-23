Future Isn’t Finished Clapping Back At Ciara And Her Team: ‘They Had Me Going The Cornball Route!’

has had a strained relationship withever since their breakup back in 2014. The two endured a few lawsuits , including a custody battle over their 2-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn. The 33-year-old rapper even vented about his ex on his latest album and a lot of it wasn’t pretty.

Now it seems like Future is putting all this behind him— well, kind of. In a recent cover story with Billboard magazine, the accomplished rapper talks about his love life and how he’s continually growing as a person. He commented, “I feel like everything happened for a reason…I’m happy with life now. I’m happy with life, period.”

When asked about his new album HNDRXX, which includes some hostile lyrics towards Ciara, Future explained, “I’m opening you up to where I’m at. It’s about being vulnerable and not so cautious about what you say as far as your love life—if you was hurt or happy or in love.” The rapper continues, “I’m just not going to settle for anything, you know? Even in my life now, I know I can be a better person. I ain’t giving up on myself, so if you give up on me, I ain’t got nothing else to say for you. Because if you give up on something that’s real, it wasn’t real to you.”

Just when you think Future’s shady days are over, he said his relationship with Ciara pressured him to change his lifestyle of drugs and hedonism. He insisted, “They had me going the cornball route!” But he says all of the songs on album aren’t about Ciara, saying, “What the people don’t understand is, I been kicking it with superstars when it comes to females for a minute — on the low-low with nobody don’t know-know.”

It appears growth is very much welcomed for the southern star, but also sticking to some of his old ways. Best of luck to him on his journey! You can check out more of his revealing interview with Billboard here.

