Howard University Announces New Howard West Campus At Google HQ

Google is trying to boost diversity by partnering with Howard University to launch “Howard West”. This will be a 3 month summer program open to juniors and seniors studying computer science.

The students selected will be taught by senior Google engineers and Howard faculty on Google’s campus. The students will also receive a stipend for housing and expenses in Silicon Valley.

In the past Google has struggled with diversity. In 2015, Google announced a $150 million plan to boost diversity internally.

