We are highlighting Phenomenal Women in the DMV for the month of March. Today we are highlighting Esosa E.

She is a writer, producer, and actress. Currently, she is a cast member of the hit web series “An African City” and she is making her US premiere of the one woman show “The Woman Who Could Have Been President” in Washington DC this weekend.

The show will be at the Smithsonian National Museum Of African Art. You can find more details here

