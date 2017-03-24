Cam Cooper Talks ‘Happily After All’ With Willie Moore, Jr.

iPower’s Cam Cooper got a chance to kick it with Willie Moore, Jr. backstage at Transformation Expo 2017. Moore, a former R&B singer (Remember Pretty Willie?), now hosts his own inspirational radio show every day on our sister station Praise 104.7.

So why did a young man entrenched in the money, fame, and women of a secular R&B music career decide to leave it all behind to serve God?

“The Lord was showing me that this wasn’t where I was supposed to be,” says Moore. Now Moore is at the helm of a nationally syndicated radio show and has a new best-selling book, Happily After All.

Check out Cam’s full interview with Willie Moore, Jr. above!

