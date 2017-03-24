Did Kendrick Lamar Take Shots At Drake and Big Sean?

gave many fans what they were waiting for with the release of a new track yesterday. In Lamar’s sweeping “The Heart Part 4,” he speaks on everything fromto electoral votes, while shifting through various beats and rhyme flows.

However, much attention is being paid to some searing lines supposedly aimed at Big Sean and Drake.

Big Sean was already under question with his song “No More Interviews.” With lines possibly aimed at Lamar, Big Sean raps, “And I can’t lie like I like this shit like I usually do / And I’m just not impressed by you ni**as rapping fast / Who sound like one big asthma attack but trash when I’m rapping it back / Who you put in your top five and claim they the savior of rap.”

Lamar seems to be responding to Big Sean with his one verse on “The Heart Part 4” saying, “My fans can’t wait for me to son ya punk ass and crush your whole lil shit/ I’ll Big Pun ya punk ass, you a scared little bitch/ Tip-toein’ around my name, ni**a ya lame / And when I get at you, homie, don’t you tell me you was just playin.”

Drake could also be under fire from the Compton rapper with lines like “Don’t tell a lie on me / I won’t tell the truth ‘bout you,” possibly referring to Drake’s ghost writer rumors. The two already have a history of tension, such as when Lamar insinuated that Drake was a “sensitive rapper” dressed “in his pajama clothes” at the 2013 BET Awards — or Drake critiquing “conscious rap” in his guest verse for The Game‘s “100.” And let’s not forget about Lamar’s epic “Control” track where he seemed to diss every popular rapper under the sun.

We’ll see how these lines reach the competing rappers. This could be another instance where lyricists have to up their game and be specific with their call-outs. You can listen to Lamar’s full “The Heart Part 4” below.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: