Where Are Our Girls? The Faces Of The Missing Black & Latino Girls

Where do our Black girls go when they go missing? Young Black and Latino girls have gone missing in a short period ranging from the ages 11-17 in Washington D.C. and we want answers. Where are they and where are the Amber alerts?
Social media is an uproar and demanding to know how over a dozen young girls can go missing without garnering mainstream media attention.
“Ten children of color went missing in our nation’s capital in a period of two weeks and at first garnered very little media attention. That’s deeply disturbing,” Congressional Black Caucus chairman Cedric Richmond and Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton wrote in a letter calling for action on the national matter.
Speculation around over one dozen missing girls continues to rise. Some fear they’ve been introduced into human trafficking.
As we continue to raise awareness, here are the latest 10 Black girls who have gone missing:
Antwan Jordan, 15
Juliana Otero, 15
Aniya McNeil, 13
Dayanna White, 15
Anjel Burr, 16
Just some of the many young women missing in DC . . . . . . . . . . #blackandmissing #missingteens #dcteens #blackmedia #saveourdaughters #familymatter #sexualexploitation #childsexualexploitation #trafficking #communitypolicing #copstopcoach #TalishaColes #DayannaWhite #MorganRichardson #JacquelineLassey #DashannTrikiaWallace #JulianaOtero #YahashaiyahEnoch #AniyaMcNeil #AmberDeshaeCarter
Watch the below video for more information on how you can help:
RELATED STORIES:
Black Lawmakers Call On FBI And DOJ To Help Find String Of Missing Black Girls In D.C.
9 Things You Can Do Right Now To Help The Missing Black Girls