Introducing the New Lamborghini SUV, The Urus

The Italian supercar manufacturing company, Lamborghini, revealed their big plans for the future. In a recent car show, The Urus, Lamborghini’s first SUV made it’s first public debut. There’s concerns that the supercar company may lose it’s reputation of luxury sports cars. In the video above, Lamborghini CEO, Stefano Domenicali, answers questions and concerns pertaining to the Urus. In my opinion, I think it’s about time that Lamborghini made SUVs for millionaire families! Unfortunately, Lamborghini’s Urus will be not be available until late 2018.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: