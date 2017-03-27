[New Mixtape] “Silent Waves” by Tate Kobang

The “Bank Rolls (Remix)” rapper, Tate Kobang has been hilariously active on social media, but musically silent since his double-mixtape release last April. Friday morning, the Baltimore rapper returned with his highly anticipated mixtape, “Silent Waves” hosted by DJ Flow. In the first track, “Dis Side” he explains his silence,

“Had to take some time off just to get my head right. Rest in peace to Scoota, got me scared to stop at red lights.“

Tracklist

01. Dis Side (Prod. By Trauma Tone)

02. So Many (Prod. By Yung Lan)

03. Tell Em (Prod. By Money Montage and Chris Rose)

04. Yeah (Prod. By Geniro Beats)

05. Chirp Chirp (Prod. By TGO Soze and Casa Di)

06. Days Inna North (Prod. By YG! Beats)

07. Skert Skert (Prod. By Millz Douglas)

08. Bad For Me (Prod. By Honorable Court)

09. Move Your Body (Prod. By Lil Zen Beats)

10. Like Dat (Prod. By Geniro Beats)

11. Got It In Me (Prod. By DDae)

