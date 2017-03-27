Did He Say That: President Trump Lies Way Too Effortlessly

Our POTUS has been building quite the dubious distinction over the last few months of not committing to what he says. Double speak isn’t unlike the politicians that normally frequent Capitol Hill. The difference is how blatant the lies are.

On Friday, our President saw his attempt at repealing Obamacare (aka the Affordable Health Care Act) fail. He then spoke about how it was never his attention to get rid of the current health care system. But he’s on video seen stating otherwise. Check the video above for proof. Actual facts

