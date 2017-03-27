Joe Biden Regrets ‘Not Being President’

It’s been a year and a half since Joe Biden decided to not run for president, but he believes he could have won it all.

“The answer is that I had planned on running for president, and although it would’ve been a difficult primary, I think I could’ve won. I don’t know. Maybe not, but I thought I could’ve won,” he said during an interview at Colgate University this past Friday, writes CNN.

“I had a lot of data and I was fairly confident that if I were the Democratic party’s nominee, I had a better-than-ever chance of being president,” the report says.

Though Biden was initially considering running for President, he’d eventually back out, citing the death of his son Beau following his battle with brain cancer. The former Vice President said that he “lost part of his soul” when Beau passed.

Although he’s confident that he’d win if he ran, he doesn’t regret the decision because of the timing.

“I don’t regret not running in the sense that it was the right decision for my boy, for me, for my family at the time,” Biden said, according to The Washington Post. “But do I regret not being president? Yes. And I know that sounds, I know what it sounds like. But no man or woman announces for president of the United States unless they honestly believe from their experience they’re the best qualified person to do that.”

Biden would eventually stop talking about his presidential bid to focus to discuss the elephant in the room, President Trump and his tumultuous relationship with the media.

“The attempt to delegitimize the press — ‘fake news’ — is the first act of any political scoundrel,” Biden said. “We are uniquely a product of our political constitution,” he said.

SOURCE: Washington Post, CNN

