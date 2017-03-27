Tomi Lahren Is Out the Door [Catch the Tea]

Angie Ange

As the Chinese say, karma is a b*tch. TheBlaze anchor, Tomi Lahren, has gotten a taste of her own medicine and is reportedly out the door due to her comments about being pro-choice on The View.

“I’m someone that’s for limited government. So I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies.”

– Tomi Lahren, TheView

Mr. Bossman, Glen Beck, was not too happy with her calling conservative hypocrites and has since permanently banned Lahren from the network for her opposing network views.

Stay gracious, Tomi. Stay gracious.

