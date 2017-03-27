Independent Network News Anchor, Tells President Obama ‘Be a Leader’ & Fight Against Radical Islam

Independent Network News Anchor, Tells President Obama ‘Be a Leader’ & Fight Against Radical Islam

Photo by Independent Network News Anchor, Tells President Obama ‘Be a Leader’ & Fight Against Radical Islam

Angie Ange
Home > Angie Ange

Tomi Lahren Is Out the Door [Catch the Tea]

Angie Ange
Leave a comment
Independent Network News Anchor, Tells President Obama ‘Be a Leader’ & Fight Against Radical Islam

Source: Screen Capture / Youtube

As the Chinese say, karma is a b*tch. TheBlaze anchor, Tomi Lahren, has gotten a taste of her own medicine and is reportedly out the door due to her comments about being pro-choice on The View.

“I’m someone that’s for limited government. So I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies.”

– Tomi Lahren, TheView

Mr. Bossman, Glen Beck, was not too happy with her calling conservative hypocrites and has since permanently banned Lahren from the network for her opposing network views.

Stay gracious, Tomi. Stay gracious.

 

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos