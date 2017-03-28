OITNB Wedding Bells!!

Congrats to OITNB’s Poussey…aka Samira Wiley…

She and her fiancé Loren Morelli looked gorgeous as they got married over the weekend!!

Martha Stewart Weddings was the first outlet to report the news…as they had exclusive photo rights!!! Beth Helmstetter Events threw a confetti-themed soiree…cuz the couple loves Pillsbury Funfetti cake. (Can they get any cuter??)

They both wore gorgeous outfits by Christian Siriano. And the best part is Samira’s parents officiated the ceremony!!!

Sidebar…they got married at the same place where Lauren asked Samira to be her wife!!!

