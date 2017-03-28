Drake Concert After Party At Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub

Drake Concert After Party At Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub

Photo by Drake Concert After Party At Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

March Hip Hop Album Sales

DJ Gemini
Leave a comment

Well as Jay Z Put it “Men lie, Women, Lie, Numbers Don’t. Ofcorse everyone that has a smart phone these days will probally stream every album. But there are still a few folks out there that still buy albums. Check out the Sales for the Top Hip Hop Albums.

#1 Drake — More Life — 505,131 (225,202) [384,847,029]

#3 Rick Ross — Rather You Than Me  105,650 (70,017) [45,481,393]

#6 Bruno Mars — 24K Magic — 50,614 (21,393) [25,496,852]

#8 Future — Future — 40,499 (4,758) [47,270,283]

#9 The Weeknd — Starboy — 38,609 (8,393) [33,949,982]

#10 Migos — Culture — 37,042 (2,424) [45,387,267]

#12 Future — HNDRXX — 48,974 (8,128) [56,274,505]

#14 Big Sean — I Decided. — 26,748 (4,256) [28,888,064]

#15 Post Malone — Stoney — 25,890 (2,210) [31,640,042]

#16 Khalid — American Teen — 25,088 (3,229) [28,887,991]

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos