March Hip Hop Album Sales

Well as Jay Z Put it “Men lie, Women, Lie, Numbers Don’t. Ofcorse everyone that has a smart phone these days will probally stream every album. But there are still a few folks out there that still buy albums. Check out the Sales for the Top Hip Hop Albums.

#1 Drake — More Life — 505,131 (225,202) [384,847,029]

#3 Rick Ross — Rather You Than Me — 105,650 (70,017) [45,481,393]

#6 Bruno Mars — 24K Magic — 50,614 (21,393) [25,496,852]

#8 Future — Future — 40,499 (4,758) [47,270,283]

#9 The Weeknd — Starboy — 38,609 (8,393) [33,949,982]

#10 Migos — Culture — 37,042 (2,424) [45,387,267]

#12 Future — HNDRXX — 48,974 (8,128) [56,274,505]

#14 Big Sean — I Decided. — 26,748 (4,256) [28,888,064]

#15 Post Malone — Stoney — 25,890 (2,210) [31,640,042]

#16 Khalid — American Teen — 25,088 (3,229) [28,887,991]

