Phenomenal Woman: Kelsey Nicole Nelson

We’re highlighting phenomenal women in the DMV during the month of March. Kelsey Nicole Nelson is the woman we are highlighting today. Kelsey is graduate of the Philip H. Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland- College Park and Georgetown University. Kelsey also mentors youth and speaks at schools across the DMV about the importance of education

Kelsey is a freelance sports reporter and sports anchor for several national publications and networks.

