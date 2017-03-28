Kelsey Nicole Nelson

Kelsey Nicole Nelson

Photo by Kelsey Nicole Nelson

#TheFam
Home > #TheFam

Phenomenal Woman: Kelsey Nicole Nelson

shermradio
Leave a comment
Kelsey Nicole Nelson

Source: Kelsey Nicole Nelson / Kelsey Nicole Nelson

We’re highlighting phenomenal women in the DMV during the month of March. Kelsey Nicole Nelson is the woman we are highlighting today. Kelsey is graduate of the Philip H. Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland- College Park and Georgetown University. Kelsey also mentors youth and speaks at schools across the DMV about the importance of education

Kelsey is a freelance sports reporter and sports anchor for several national publications and networks.

Kelsey Nicole Nelson , phenomenal woman

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos