VIDEO: Missing DC Teen Says She Wasn’t Missing

An 18 year old identified as a critical missing person has come forward and said she was never missing and that she stayed in contact with her social worker. Police listed Vaneshia Weaver as missing since Feb. 16 of this year. This comes on the heels of the DC police commissioner stating that most of the missing teens that have been publicized over the last year have been runaways.

Vaneshia was expected to change group homes earlier this year as she is estranged from her mother. She moved in with her father when spaces at the group home were unavailable. Her father lives with another relative which made her difficult to trace.

You can watch the interview with Vaneshia Weaver above.

