Can you imagine if Drake got $1 for every stream of his latest album ‘More Life??’ Even though that’s not the case, congrats to Drizzy for breaking a streaming record with 385 million streams of his album in its first week! Do you have any favs? See mine below!

Drake's New CD 'More Life' Breaks Streaming Record. 385 million streams in the first week. #MoreLife

#Drake https://t.co/xNfUr7fnwq — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) March 28, 2017

Also On 93.9 WKYS: